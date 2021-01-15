Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the Ebenezer Baptist Church has been a seat of Black power for generations in Atlanta

By Jason Oliver Evans, Ph.D. Student in Religious Studies, University of Virginia
The Ebenezer Baptist Church played a vital role in America's civil rights struggle. It was the spiritual home to MLK. and to the generations that shaped the vision of the late civil rights leader.


© The Conversation -


