Neighborhoods with MLK streets are poorer than national average and highly segregated, study reveals
By Sweta Tiwari, Post Doctoral Fellow in Geospatial Institute, Saint Louis University
Shrinidhi Ambinakudige, Professor, Geosciences Department, Mississippi State University
US cities began naming streets in Black neighborhoods for Martin Luther King Jr. after his 1968 assassination. Researchers studying these areas 50 years later found entrenched deprivation.
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 15, 2021