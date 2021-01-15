Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carillion: move to disqualify directors signals UK authorities getting tougher on 'corporate wrongdoing'

By John Tribe, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
Eight former directors of the collapsed super-contractor face being banned for up to 15 years if they are found to be unfit to run a company.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


