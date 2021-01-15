Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Capitol attacks may jeopardise public access to democratic institutions

By Alexandra Anderson, Postdoctoral Research Associate - Sheffield Methods Institute, University of Sheffield
Alexandra Meakin, Research Associate, Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Share this article
Washington DC’s Capitol building has been placed under extremely tight security since supporters of Donald Trump overran its halls. Their actions forced members of congress and staff to take shelter and barricade doors. A police officer lost his life as well as four other people.

In the days that followed, thousands of armed troops were deployed in the area. This is partially because the violence…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vampire finches: how little birds in the Galápagos evolved to drink blood
~ How the Ebenezer Baptist Church has been a seat of Black power for generations in Atlanta
~ Neighborhoods with MLK streets are poorer than national average and highly segregated, study reveals
~ Mutating coronavirus: reaching herd immunity just got harder, but there is still hope
~ Carillion: move to disqualify directors signals UK authorities getting tougher on 'corporate wrongdoing'
~ Bridgerton: what the show gets right about sex, gossip and race in Regency London
~ South Africa failed to get its act together on vaccines: here's how
~ Uganda election: Museveni social media ban caps violent campaign
~ What is the 'boogaloo' and who are the rioters who stormed the Capitol? 5 essential reads
~ Does 'deplatforming' work to curb hate speech and calls for violence? 3 experts in online communications weigh in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter