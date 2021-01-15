Capitol attacks may jeopardise public access to democratic institutions
By Alexandra Anderson, Postdoctoral Research Associate - Sheffield Methods Institute, University of Sheffield
Alexandra Meakin, Research Associate, Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Washington DC’s Capitol building has been placed under extremely tight security since supporters of Donald Trump overran its halls. Their actions forced members of congress and staff to take shelter and barricade doors. A police officer lost his life as well as four other people.
In the days that followed, thousands of armed troops were deployed in the area. This is partially because the violence…
