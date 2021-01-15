Does 'deplatforming' work to curb hate speech and calls for violence? 3 experts in online communications weigh in
By Jeremy Blackburn, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Robert W. Gehl, F. Jay Taylor Endowed Research Chair of Communication, Louisiana Tech University
Ugochukwu Etudo, Assistant Professor of Operations and Information Management, University of Connecticut
Banning extremists from social media platforms can reduce hate speech, but the deplatforming process has to be handled with care – and it can have unintended consequences.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 15, 2021