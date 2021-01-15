Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top US Officials Knew of Harm Caused by Separating Families

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold signs to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to detain children crossing the southern U.S. border and separating families outside of City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 7, 2018. © 2018 Reuters In a damning send-off for the administration of President Donald Trump, the US Justice Department’s inspector general has concluded an investigation into the forced separation of migrant families at the border. In 88 pages, the report meticulously catalogues the bad policy choices, inadequate planning, and sheer heartlessness…


© Human Rights Watch -


