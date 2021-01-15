Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon Court Denies Request to Release Opposition Leaders

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Demonstrators stopped by gendarmes and police in Bafang, West Cameroon, on September 22, 2020. © 2020 Private On January 12, an appeals court in Cameroon rejected legal efforts to secure the release of Olivier Bibou Nissack and Alain Fogue Tedom, two prominent members of the country’s main opposition party, Cameroon Renaissance Movement (Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun, MRC), as well as twenty other MRC members. They were arrested in September 2020 while exercising their right to freedom of assembly and have been in custody since. The court’s decision came…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vampire finches: how little birds in the Galápagos evolved to drink blood
~ How the Ebenezer Baptist Church has been a seat of Black power for generations in Atlanta
~ Neighborhoods with MLK streets are poorer than national average and highly segregated, study reveals
~ Mutating coronavirus: reaching herd immunity just got harder, but there is still hope
~ Carillion: move to disqualify directors signals UK authorities getting tougher on 'corporate wrongdoing'
~ Bridgerton: what the show gets right about sex, gossip and race in Regency London
~ South Africa failed to get its act together on vaccines: here's how
~ Capitol attacks may jeopardise public access to democratic institutions
~ Uganda election: Museveni social media ban caps violent campaign
~ What is the 'boogaloo' and who are the rioters who stormed the Capitol? 5 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter