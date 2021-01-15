Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump's language shifted in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot – 2 linguists explain

By Roger J. Kreuz, Associate Dean and Professor of Psychology, University of Memphis
Leah Cathryn Windsor, Research Assistant Professor, University of Memphis
Share this article
On Jan. 6, the world witnessed how language can incite violence.

One after another, a series of speakers at the “Save America” rally at the Ellipse in Washington redoubled the messages of anger and outrage.

This rhetoric culminated with a directive by the president to go to the Capitol building to embolden Republicans in Congress to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“Fight like hell,” President Donald…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The UK has some of the least energy-efficient housing in Europe – here's how to fix this
~ What if the world was one country? A psychologist on why we need to think beyond borders
~ Climate change: what would 4°C of global warming feel like?
~ What you need to know about the new COVID-19 variants
~ Francis Galton pioneered scientific advances in many fields – but also founded the racist pseudoscience of eugenics
~ Cities can help migrating birds on their way by planting more trees and turning lights off at night
~ That time private US media companies stepped in to silence the falsehoods and incitements of a major public figure ... in 1938
~ The Capitol siege recalls past acts of Christian nationalist violence
~ Nonprofits helped organize the pro-Trump rally before the Capitol siege – but they probably won't suffer any consequences
~ Symbols of white supremacy flew proudly at the Capitol riot – 5 essential reads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter