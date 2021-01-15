Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the news media may not want to share Capitol riot images with the police

By Anthony Fargo, Director, Center for International Media Law and Policy Studies, Indiana University
Share this article
Journalists say that if they are forced to turn over to law enforcement any news information they have gathered, it will erode the trust of sources and the public – and place them in danger.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The UK has some of the least energy-efficient housing in Europe – here's how to fix this
~ What if the world was one country? A psychologist on why we need to think beyond borders
~ Climate change: what would 4°C of global warming feel like?
~ What you need to know about the new COVID-19 variants
~ Francis Galton pioneered scientific advances in many fields – but also founded the racist pseudoscience of eugenics
~ Cities can help migrating birds on their way by planting more trees and turning lights off at night
~ That time private US media companies stepped in to silence the falsehoods and incitements of a major public figure ... in 1938
~ The Capitol siege recalls past acts of Christian nationalist violence
~ Nonprofits helped organize the pro-Trump rally before the Capitol siege – but they probably won't suffer any consequences
~ How Trump's language shifted in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot – 2 linguists explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter