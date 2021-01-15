Why you should consider adding classical music to your exercise playlist
By Costas Karageorghis, Professor of Sport & Exercise Psychology, Divisional Lead for Sport, Health & Exercise Sciences, Brunel University London
Dawn Rose, Senior Researcher, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts
Elias Mouchlianitis, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Brunel University London
For many people, an essential part of any exercise regime is the music that accompanies it. Whether you’re a runner, a rower or a bodybuilder, there’s a good chance you have a favourite selection of tunes and some headphones to help you through.
The right choice of music can inspire, energise and provide much needed distraction. Elite athletes of every discipline are often seen deep in thought, their ears covered by snazzy headphones, in the moments ahead of a big match or race. So what is it about music that helps us to push our bodies towards or through physical discomfort?
…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 15, 2021