Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reporters prevented from covering Kazakh parliamentary elections

By stagiaire-europe
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the way officials obstructed reporters during the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on 10 January, often using Covid-19 regulations as a pretext, and calls on the Kazakh authorities to shed light on these press freedom violations. At least four journalists were refused access to polling stations on 10 January.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Astronauts are experts in isolation, here's what they can teach us
~ Type 2 diabetes: short-term low-carb diet linked to remission – but only if weight is lost
~ Synced brains: how to bond with your kids – according to neuroscience
~ Why it’s no surprise that pro-Trump rioters sang Bob Marley songs outside the Capitol
~ Vampire finches: how little birds in the Galápagos got a taste for big bird blood
~ “We must impose democratic obligations on the leading digital players”
~ Impeachment's impact
~ Impeachment's impact
~ Amnesty International and Advocacy Assembly launch new online courses on open source human rights investigations
~ 75% of Australia's marine protected areas are given only 'partial' protection. Here's why that's a problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter