Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astronauts are experts in isolation, here's what they can teach us

By Nathan Smith, Research Fellow Psychology, Security and Trust, University of Manchester
Share this article
Being forced into isolation and confinement creates a number of potentially stressful demands. However, we might be able to learn a thing or two about coping with these demands, from people who choose a life in such settings.

Despite the glorified image of being an astronaut, isolation and confinement remains a challenge for the star sailors that live above us.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Type 2 diabetes: short-term low-carb diet linked to remission – but only if weight is lost
~ Synced brains: how to bond with your kids – according to neuroscience
~ Why it’s no surprise that pro-Trump rioters sang Bob Marley songs outside the Capitol
~ Vampire finches: how little birds in the Galápagos got a taste for big bird blood
~ “We must impose democratic obligations on the leading digital players”
~ Impeachment's impact
~ Impeachment's impact
~ Amnesty International and Advocacy Assembly launch new online courses on open source human rights investigations
~ 75% of Australia's marine protected areas are given only 'partial' protection. Here's why that's a problem
~ Impeachment's impact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter