Type 2 diabetes: short-term low-carb diet linked to remission – but only if weight is lost

By Nicola Guess, Lecturer, King's College London
Whether restricting carbohydrate intake is an effective way to manage type 2 diabetes is a topic of some controversy in nutrition – largely because trial results have so far been pretty inconclusive. While multiple meta-analyses have reviewed the current body of research and found low-carbohydrate diets are able to lower blood glucose in the short-term, such diets don’t appear to be any better than higher carbohydrate diets in managing blood sugar levels in…


© The Conversation -


