Human Rights Observatory

Synced brains: how to bond with your kids – according to neuroscience

By Pascal Vrticka, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Essex
Many people across the world are still living under tough restrictions or lockdowns because of the pandemic, staying home as much as possible. This means that a lot of parents are spending more time than ever with their children. But how do you turn that time into a deeper relationship?

New research, simultaneously measuring brain activity of parents and children, offers some insights.

To effectively interact with others, we must establish an emotional connection as well as swiftly and accurately infer each other’s goals and intentions. Research…


~ Astronauts are experts in isolation, here's what they can teach us
~ Type 2 diabetes: short-term low-carb diet linked to remission – but only if weight is lost
~ Why it’s no surprise that pro-Trump rioters sang Bob Marley songs outside the Capitol
~ Vampire finches: how little birds in the Galápagos got a taste for big bird blood
~ “We must impose democratic obligations on the leading digital players”
~ Amnesty International and Advocacy Assembly launch new online courses on open source human rights investigations
~ 75% of Australia's marine protected areas are given only 'partial' protection. Here's why that's a problem
~ Impeachment's impact
