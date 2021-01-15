Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

75% of Australia's marine protected areas are given only 'partial' protection. Here's why that's a problem

By John Turnbull, Postdoctoral research associate, UNSW
Carly Cook, Lecturer Head, Cook Research Group; School of Biological Sciences , Monash University
Emma Johnston, Professor and Dean of Science, UNSW
Graeme Clark, Senior Research Associate in Ecology, UNSW
Kelsey Roberts, Post doctoral researcher at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Share this article
Partially protected areas don't have more wildlife than unprotected areas. They consume conservation resources and occupy space that could otherwise be allocated to more effective protection.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Impeachment's impact
~ Why the alt-right believes another American Revolution is coming
~ Why social media platforms banning Trump won't stop — or even slow down — his cause
~ Ammonite: the remarkable real science of Mary Anning and her fossils
~ Too much information: the COVID work revolution has increased digital overload
~ The far-right rioters at the Capitol were not antifa – but violent groups often blame rivals for unpopular attacks
~ The simple reason West Virginia leads the nation in vaccinating nursing home residents
~ Trump's Twitter feed shows 'arc of the hero,' from savior to showdown
~ COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Why a mask and social distancing are still needed, even if you get the shot
~ New mangrove forest mapping tool puts conservation in reach of coastal communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter