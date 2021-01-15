75% of Australia's marine protected areas are given only 'partial' protection. Here's why that's a problem
By John Turnbull, Postdoctoral research associate, UNSW
Carly Cook, Lecturer Head, Cook Research Group; School of Biological Sciences , Monash University
Emma Johnston, Professor and Dean of Science, UNSW
Graeme Clark, Senior Research Associate in Ecology, UNSW
Kelsey Roberts, Post doctoral researcher at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Partially protected areas don't have more wildlife than unprotected areas. They consume conservation resources and occupy space that could otherwise be allocated to more effective protection.
