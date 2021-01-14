Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Why a mask and social distancing are still needed, even if you get the shot

By Dasantila Golemi-Kotra, Professor, Biology, York University, Canada
Jianhong Wu, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Industrial and Applied Mathematics, York University, Canada
Rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has begun. But getting the jab doesn't mean abandoning masks, distancing and handwashing. Here's why the current preventive measures must continue post-vaccine.


