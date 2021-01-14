Tolerance.ca
Tuberculosis kills as many people each year as COVID-19. It's time we found a better vaccine

By Andreas Kupz, Senior Research Fellow, James Cook University
In July 1921, a French infant became the first person to receive an experimental vaccine against tuberculosis (TB), after the mother had died from the disease. The vaccine, known as Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), is the same one still used today.

This first dose of BCG was the culmination of 13 years of research and development.

BCG remains the only licensed vaccine against TB and 2021 marks its 100th anniversary.

