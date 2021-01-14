Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#HoldTheLine Coalition Condemns Third Criminal Cyber Libel Charge Against Maria Ressa and Rappler

By rebeccaj
NewsOn 11 January, a new cyber libel charge and arrest warrant were filed against Rappler CEO and founder Maria Ressa in the Philippines, marking the 10th arrest warrant Ressa has faced in under two years. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) joined the #HoldTheLine Coalition in condemning the new case and calling for an end to pressure against Ressa and Rappler.In reaction to the new cyber libel charge and arrest warrant brough


© Reporters without borders -


