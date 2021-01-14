Tolerance.ca
Momentum Builds Around Intersex Protection in India

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Intersex flag.  The child rights agency for India’s capital city this week recommended a ban on medically unnecessary “normalizing” surgeries on children born with intersex variations. This follows the southern state of Tamil Nadu banning such operations in 2019 after a court  upheld the informed consent rights for intersex children. “Intersex,” sometimes called “differences of sex development,” refers to the estimated 1.7 percent of people born with sex characteristics, such as chromosomes, gonads, or genitals, that differ from social expectations of female or…


