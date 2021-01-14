Tolerance.ca
Pasha 91: Blunders that left South Africa trailing in the vaccine stakes

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Ina Skosana, Health + Medicine Editor (Africa edition)
It’s unlikely South Africa will have a substantial number of vaccines until the second half of this year. Most of the vaccines produced in Europe or America have been bought by other countries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


