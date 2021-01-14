No country is an island: collective approach to COVID-19 vaccines is the only way to go
By Mosoka Fallah, Part-time lecturer at the Global Health & Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School and lecturer at the School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences, University of Liberia
As countries across the world begin to purchase and roll out COVID-19 vaccines, a key question is how far the vaccine is from reaching Africa and how accessible it will be for the continent. Moina Spooner, Commissioning Editor with The Conversation Africa, asked Mosoka Fallah, an expert on infectious diseases, to provide his insights.
What are the options for developing countries?
The last I checked, the cost of the current COVID-19 vaccines (which demonstrated the most efficacy)…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 14, 2021