Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LEBANON : Violence against reporters becoming more frequent in Lebanon

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the increasingly frequent cases of violence against journalists in Lebanon and calls on the authorities to protect media personnel, who are becoming very worried.The latest victims include Yahya Habchiti, a reporter for the Lebanese TV channel LBCI in the northern city of Tripoli, who was


