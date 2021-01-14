Almost half of NHS critical care staff show symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety
By Kieran Ayling, Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of Nottingham
Kavita Vedhara, Professor of Health Psychology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of Nottingham
A new study has measured the impact of working during the pandemic on NHS workers’ mental health. It found almost half of critical care staff met thresholds for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety or problem drinking.
The researchers, from King’s College London, surveyed intensive care unit (ICU) and anaesthetic staff in the summer of 2020, following the first wave of COVID-19. At the time, nearly one in seven staff, and around one in five nurses, reported…
