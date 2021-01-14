Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Almost half of NHS critical care staff show symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety

By Kieran Ayling, Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of Nottingham
Kavita Vedhara, Professor of Health Psychology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of Nottingham
Share this article
A new study has measured the impact of working during the pandemic on NHS workers’ mental health. It found almost half of critical care staff met thresholds for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety or problem drinking.

The researchers, from King’s College London, surveyed intensive care unit (ICU) and anaesthetic staff in the summer of 2020, following the first wave of COVID-19. At the time, nearly one in seven staff, and around one in five nurses, reported…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID vaccine weekly: can the UK vaccinate 15 million people by mid-February?
~ COVID is changing the way we work – and for disabled people too
~ Outdated carbon credits from old wind and solar farms are threatening climate change efforts
~ Keeping nurseries open helps in the fight against inequality but ignores a low-paid and anxious workforce
~ Free school meal food parcels: these are the nutrients children should be getting
~ Mega Millions jackpot is $750 million – where does all the lottery tax revenue really go?
~ Does reopening schools cause COVID-19 to spread? It's complicated
~ The perils of associating 'white' with 'privilege' in the classroom
~ The Confederate battle flag, which rioters flew inside the US Capitol, has long been a symbol of white insurrection
~ The great polio vaccine mess and the lessons it holds about federal coordination for today's COVID-19 vaccination effort
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter