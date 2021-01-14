Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

President Trump impeached

Share this article
Members of the US House of Representatives met on Capitol Hill Wednesday to discuss an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi called the President a “clear and present danger” to the country and needed to be removed from office. Plus an update on efforts to secure the Capitol ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration. And learning to cope with isolation from hermits.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ FBI anticipates armed protests nationwide
~ Bridgerton offers clever relationship advice — why friendship is the foundation of happy romantic partnerships
~ Azerbaijan/Armenia: Scores of civilians killed by indiscriminate use of weapons in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh
~ Trump is impeached again in historic vote. Now Republicans must decide the future of their party
~ A second impeachment is just the start of Trump's legal woes
~ The Caribbean Community stands with Guyana in Venezuela border dispute
~ In the rush for coronavirus information, unreviewed scientific papers are being publicized
~ The price of a drug should be based on its therapeutic benefits – not just what the market will bear
~ Trump impeached a second time – but Trumpism will live on
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter