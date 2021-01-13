Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A second impeachment is just the start of Trump's legal woes

By Thomas Klassen, Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
Share this article
After Joe Biden assumes the presidency next week, Donald Trump may face criminal and civil charges at both the federal and state levels for actions before and during his tenure as president.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bridgerton offers clever relationship advice — why friendship is the foundation of happy romantic partnerships
~ Azerbaijan/Armenia: Scores of civilians killed by indiscriminate use of weapons in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh
~ Trump is impeached again in historic vote. Now Republicans must decide the future of their party
~ The Caribbean Community stands with Guyana in Venezuela border dispute
~ In the rush for coronavirus information, unreviewed scientific papers are being publicized
~ The price of a drug should be based on its therapeutic benefits – not just what the market will bear
~ Trump impeached a second time – but Trumpism will live on
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop malicious charges against opposition leaders and journalist
~ US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter