Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The price of a drug should be based on its therapeutic benefits – not just what the market will bear

By Nicole Hassoun, Professor of Philosophy, Binghamton University, State University of New York
'Orphan drugs' with high price points are being tested as treatments for COVID-19. There's a better way to spur low-cost innovation for new drugs.


© The Conversation -


