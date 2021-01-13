Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety

By Boylin
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is gravely concerned for the safety of journalists in the U.S. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 in Washington D.C. Amid growing reports that further violence and armed protests could take place in the U.S. capital and across the country in the coming week, RSF is urging authorities to take every action to ensure the safety of members of the media covering such events. Five people were killed and many more injured when thousands of pro-Trump protesters stormed the seat of the U.S.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


