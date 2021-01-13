Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swedish prosecutors again refuse to investigate Dawit Isaak case

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) regrets the Swedish prosecutor’s rejection of RSF’s latest request, filed in October, for Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit Isaak’s disappearance in Eritrea to be investigated as a crime against humanity. RSF intends to ask the prosecutor-general to reconsider the decision.The National Unit for International and Organized Crimes, which is attached to the Swedish prosecutor’s office, said in a decision published on Januray 12 that it rhad reasons


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop malicious charges against opposition leaders and journalist
~ US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety
~ New wave of censorship targeting critical media outlets
~ Arab states’ reconciliation with Qatar leaves pro-unity Saudis behind bars
~ Inside Argentina’s ‘green tide’ of feminist activism for the right to legal abortion
~ Social media blackout, violent crackdown on opposition ahead of presidential elections in Uganda
~ Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage
~ Trump's Twitter ban obscures the real problem: state-backed manipulation is rampant on social media
~ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could transform American childhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter