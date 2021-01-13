Tolerance.ca
New wave of censorship targeting critical media outlets

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the Venezuelan government’s new offensive against critical and independent media outlets including VP ITV, an online TV news broadcaster. This offensive is having a dire impact on the freedom to inform and on the country’s entire population, RSF says.Headquartered in Miami and covering Venezuela and the rest of Latin America, VP ITV


