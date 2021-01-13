Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arab states’ reconciliation with Qatar leaves pro-unity Saudis behind bars

By Dahlia Kholaif
Prominent Saudis, including cleric Salman al-Odah, who spoke against the boycott of Qatar in 2017, face a long list of charges such as incitement against the ruler.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


