Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage

By Filip Noubel
Global Voices is seeking a Greater Central Asia editor with strong English-language editing skills and in-depth knowledge of the region. Knowledge of local languages and Russian would be an asset.


© Global Voices -


