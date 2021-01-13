Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dire wolves went extinct 13,000 years ago but thanks to new genetic analysis their true story can now be told

By Kieren Mitchell, Lecturer, Australian Centre for Ancient DNA (ACAD) & Centre for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH), University of Adelaide
Alice Mouton, Postdoctoral Researcher, Conservation and Evolutionary Genomics, Université de Liège
Angela Perri, Research Fellow, Archaeology, Durham University
Laurent Frantz, Professor of Palaeogenomics, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Share this article
Our research shows dire wolves lived in the tropics not the Arctic, and were not especially close relatives of the grey wolf.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop malicious charges against opposition leaders and journalist
~ US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety
~ Swedish prosecutors again refuse to investigate Dawit Isaak case
~ New wave of censorship targeting critical media outlets
~ Arab states’ reconciliation with Qatar leaves pro-unity Saudis behind bars
~ Inside Argentina’s ‘green tide’ of feminist activism for the right to legal abortion
~ Social media blackout, violent crackdown on opposition ahead of presidential elections in Uganda
~ Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage
~ Trump's Twitter ban obscures the real problem: state-backed manipulation is rampant on social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter