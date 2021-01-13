Dire wolves went extinct 13,000 years ago but thanks to new genetic analysis their true story can now be told
By Kieren Mitchell, Lecturer, Australian Centre for Ancient DNA (ACAD) & Centre for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH), University of Adelaide
Alice Mouton, Postdoctoral Researcher, Conservation and Evolutionary Genomics, Université de Liège
Angela Perri, Research Fellow, Archaeology, Durham University
Laurent Frantz, Professor of Palaeogenomics, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Our research shows dire wolves lived in the tropics not the Arctic, and were not especially close relatives of the grey wolf.
