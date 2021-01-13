Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Donald Trump's populist narrative led directly to the assault on the US Capitol

By Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy, Assistant lecturer, CY Cergy Paris Université
Share this article
In his January 6 speech in Washington DC, Donald Trump urged his supporters to force their way onto Capitol Hill, is a perfect compendium of his inflammatory populist rhetoric.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop malicious charges against opposition leaders and journalist
~ US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety
~ Swedish prosecutors again refuse to investigate Dawit Isaak case
~ New wave of censorship targeting critical media outlets
~ Arab states’ reconciliation with Qatar leaves pro-unity Saudis behind bars
~ Inside Argentina’s ‘green tide’ of feminist activism for the right to legal abortion
~ Social media blackout, violent crackdown on opposition ahead of presidential elections in Uganda
~ Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage
~ Trump's Twitter ban obscures the real problem: state-backed manipulation is rampant on social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter