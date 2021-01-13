Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQ+ Canadian baby boomers in need of safer housing in senior years

By Jacqueline Gahagan, Full Professor, Faculty of Health, Dalhousie University
Ren Thomas, Assistant Professor, School of Planning, Dalhousie University
Share this article
Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of having safe and adequate housing. Having a safe home is not only a fundamental human right, it is also a key determinant of health. Yet when it comes to vulnerable older Canadians, there are a number of alarming policy gaps in existing efforts to address their unique housing needs and concerns.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop malicious charges against opposition leaders and journalist
~ US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety
~ Swedish prosecutors again refuse to investigate Dawit Isaak case
~ New wave of censorship targeting critical media outlets
~ Arab states’ reconciliation with Qatar leaves pro-unity Saudis behind bars
~ Inside Argentina’s ‘green tide’ of feminist activism for the right to legal abortion
~ Social media blackout, violent crackdown on opposition ahead of presidential elections in Uganda
~ Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage
~ Trump's Twitter ban obscures the real problem: state-backed manipulation is rampant on social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter