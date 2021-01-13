Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First lockdown's effect on air pollution was overstated, our study reveals

By Zongbo Shi, Professor of Atmospheric Biogeochemistry, University of Birmingham
William Bloss, Professor of Atmospheric Science, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The pandemic caused governments around the world to introduce lockdowns in early 2020, temporarily closing workplaces and emptying roads and public spaces. As economic activity slowed, so did emissions of air pollutants. Almost a year later, the effect that all this had on the air we breathe is becoming clear.

The most straightforward way to determine the effects of lockdown on air quality is to compare measurements before and after the date that the lockdown began.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop malicious charges against opposition leaders and journalist
~ US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety
~ Swedish prosecutors again refuse to investigate Dawit Isaak case
~ New wave of censorship targeting critical media outlets
~ Arab states’ reconciliation with Qatar leaves pro-unity Saudis behind bars
~ Inside Argentina’s ‘green tide’ of feminist activism for the right to legal abortion
~ Social media blackout, violent crackdown on opposition ahead of presidential elections in Uganda
~ Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage
~ Trump's Twitter ban obscures the real problem: state-backed manipulation is rampant on social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter