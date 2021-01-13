Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How China is controlling the COVID origins narrative — silencing critics and locking up dissenters

By John Garrick, University Fellow in Law, Charles Darwin University
Yan Bennett, Assistant Director, Princeton University
Share this article
The stakes are high for China as WHO teams arrive to investigate the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing has presented a success story to the world — and will not accept any criticism.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must lift social media block amid crackdown ahead of election
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must drop malicious charges against opposition leaders and journalist
~ US: Ahead of Inauguration Day, RSF gravely concerned for media safety
~ Swedish prosecutors again refuse to investigate Dawit Isaak case
~ New wave of censorship targeting critical media outlets
~ Arab states’ reconciliation with Qatar leaves pro-unity Saudis behind bars
~ Inside Argentina’s ‘green tide’ of feminist activism for the right to legal abortion
~ Social media blackout, violent crackdown on opposition ahead of presidential elections in Uganda
~ Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Greater Central Asia coverage
~ Trump's Twitter ban obscures the real problem: state-backed manipulation is rampant on social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter