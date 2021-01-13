Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How explainable artificial intelligence can help humans innovate

By Forest Agostinelli, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of South Carolina
Share this article
AI algorithms can solve hard problems and learn incredible tasks, but they can't explain how they do these things. If researchers can build explainable AI, it could lead to a flood of new knowledge.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Dostoevsky warned of the strain of nihilism that infects Donald Trump and his movement
~ The scent of sickness: 5 questions answered about using dogs – and mice and ferrets – to detect disease
~ Federal financial aid for college will be easier to apply for – and a bit more generous
~ Misogyny in the Capitol: Among the insurrectionists, a lot of angry men who don't like women
~ Americans have unrealistic expectations for a COVID-19 vaccine
~ Is impeaching President Trump 'pointless revenge'? Not if it sends a message to future presidents
~ Nurses report PTSD symptoms due to the pandemic – here's why
~ Bobi Wine has shaken up Ugandan politics: four things worth knowing about him
~ Brexit: UK pound has not crashed yet, but here's why it will probably suffer in years to come
~ Iran: US policy of 'maximum pressure' has failed – why the west needs to re-engage Tehran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter