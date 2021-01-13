Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal financial aid for college will be easier to apply for – and a bit more generous

By Robert Kelchen, Associate Professor of Higher Education, Seton Hall University
Share this article
Congress passed a new law in late 2020 that will change how students apply for money for college. An expert explains what the changes mean for students and families.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How explainable artificial intelligence can help humans innovate
~ Dostoevsky warned of the strain of nihilism that infects Donald Trump and his movement
~ The scent of sickness: 5 questions answered about using dogs – and mice and ferrets – to detect disease
~ Misogyny in the Capitol: Among the insurrectionists, a lot of angry men who don't like women
~ Americans have unrealistic expectations for a COVID-19 vaccine
~ Is impeaching President Trump 'pointless revenge'? Not if it sends a message to future presidents
~ Nurses report PTSD symptoms due to the pandemic – here's why
~ Bobi Wine has shaken up Ugandan politics: four things worth knowing about him
~ Brexit: UK pound has not crashed yet, but here's why it will probably suffer in years to come
~ Iran: US policy of 'maximum pressure' has failed – why the west needs to re-engage Tehran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter