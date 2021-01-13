To stretch or not to stretch before exercise: What you need to know about warm-ups
By David George Behm, University Research Professor: School of Human Kinetics and Recreation, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Anthony Blazevich, Professor of Biomechanics, Edith Cowan University
Anthony David Kay, Professor of Biomechanics, University of Northampton
Gabriel S. Trajano, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Static stretching — stretching and holding muscles — was once an essential part of sports warm-ups, until studies suggested it reduced performance. New research shows it should be making a comeback.
