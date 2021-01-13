Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To stretch or not to stretch before exercise: What you need to know about warm-ups

By David George Behm, University Research Professor: School of Human Kinetics and Recreation, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Anthony Blazevich, Professor of Biomechanics, Edith Cowan University
Anthony David Kay, Professor of Biomechanics, University of Northampton
Gabriel S. Trajano, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
Static stretching — stretching and holding muscles — was once an essential part of sports warm-ups, until studies suggested it reduced performance. New research shows it should be making a comeback.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How explainable artificial intelligence can help humans innovate
~ Dostoevsky warned of the strain of nihilism that infects Donald Trump and his movement
~ The scent of sickness: 5 questions answered about using dogs – and mice and ferrets – to detect disease
~ Federal financial aid for college will be easier to apply for – and a bit more generous
~ Misogyny in the Capitol: Among the insurrectionists, a lot of angry men who don't like women
~ Americans have unrealistic expectations for a COVID-19 vaccine
~ Is impeaching President Trump 'pointless revenge'? Not if it sends a message to future presidents
~ Nurses report PTSD symptoms due to the pandemic – here's why
~ Bobi Wine has shaken up Ugandan politics: four things worth knowing about him
~ Brexit: UK pound has not crashed yet, but here's why it will probably suffer in years to come
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter