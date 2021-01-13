Tolerance.ca
Solar panels capture more sunlight with capsaicin - the chemical that makes chili peppers spicy

By Jon Major, Research Fellow, Stephenson Institute for Renewable Energy, University of Liverpool
Here’s some news hot off the press. Researchers have found a secret ingredient for making solar panels that absorb the sun’s energy more efficiently. Depending on what you like to eat, there’s a good chance you can find it at home. Capsaicin, the chemical that gives chili peppers their spicy sting, also improves perovskite solar cells – the devices that make up solar panels.

Adding capsaicin expands the grains which make up the active material of the solar cell, allowing it to more effectively transport…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


