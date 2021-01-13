Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Draconian new legislation forces three journalists to register as “foreign agents”

By stagiaire-europe
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the complete withdrawal of the judicial measures under which three journalists have been forced to register as “foreign agents” as a result of a new amendment to Russia’s “foreign agents” law, and reminds Moscow of its obligations as regards respect for press freedom. Читать на русском / Read in Russian


