Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: tamil reporter held on absurd terrorism charge

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Sri Lanka’s prosecutors to order the immediate release of Murugupillai Kokulathasan, a freelance journalist who was arrested in the utmost secrecy in the eastern city of Batticaloa on 28 November, and to drop the Kafkaesque terrorism charges brought against him.Murugupillai Kokulathasan, who will complete his 50th day in prison on 16 January, is being held in connection with a Facebook post under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, a draconi


