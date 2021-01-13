Oxford scientists: how we developed our COVID-19 vaccine in record time
By Tonia Thomas, Vaccine Knowledge Project Manager, University of Oxford
Rachel Colin-Jones, Visiting Academic, Centre for Clinical Vaccinology and Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford
The pandemic is only a year old, but we already have multiple vaccines available to fight COVID-19 – including the vaccine developed by the team we’re part of at the University of Oxford.
With our partner AstraZeneca, we have submitted both interim efficacy data and safety data for the vaccine to regulators across the world for independent scrutiny and approval. So far the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the UK, India, Morocco, Argentina and El Salvador.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 13, 2021