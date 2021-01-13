Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oxford scientists: how we developed our COVID-19 vaccine in record time

By Tonia Thomas, Vaccine Knowledge Project Manager, University of Oxford
Rachel Colin-Jones, Visiting Academic, Centre for Clinical Vaccinology and Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford
Share this article
The pandemic is only a year old, but we already have multiple vaccines available to fight COVID-19 – including the vaccine developed by the team we’re part of at the University of Oxford.

With our partner AstraZeneca, we have submitted both interim efficacy data and safety data for the vaccine to regulators across the world for independent scrutiny and approval. So far the vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the UK, India, Morocco, Argentina and El Salvador.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Draconian new legislation forces three journalists to register as “foreign agents”
~ Sri Lanka: tamil reporter held on absurd terrorism charge
~ Wormholes may be lurking in the universe – and new studies are proposing ways of finding them
~ James Joyce's Ulysses is an anti-stream of consciousness novel
~ How to avoid scams when buying a pet online
~ BBC's lockdown educational programming is way better than the dull fare of yesteryear
~ This is why you can't stop watching 'bad' TV
~ How government spending goes to certain voters – and shapes inequality
~ What is a protein? A biologist explains
~ Bahrain: No Improvement in Rights Record
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter