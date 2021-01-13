Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wormholes may be lurking in the universe – and new studies are proposing ways of finding them

By Andreea Font, Senior Lecturer of Astrophysics, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity profoundly changed our thinking about fundamental concepts in physics, such as space and time. But it also left us with some deep mysteries. One was black holes, which were only unequivocally detected over the past few years. Another was “wormholes” – bridges connecting different points…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Draconian new legislation forces three journalists to register as “foreign agents”
~ Sri Lanka: tamil reporter held on absurd terrorism charge
~ Oxford scientists: how we developed our COVID-19 vaccine in record time
~ James Joyce's Ulysses is an anti-stream of consciousness novel
~ How to avoid scams when buying a pet online
~ BBC's lockdown educational programming is way better than the dull fare of yesteryear
~ This is why you can't stop watching 'bad' TV
~ How government spending goes to certain voters – and shapes inequality
~ What is a protein? A biologist explains
~ Bahrain: No Improvement in Rights Record
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter