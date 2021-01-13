Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This is why you can't stop watching 'bad' TV

By John Ellis, Professor of Media Arts at Royal Holloway University of London, Royal Holloway
Share this article
TV viewing has become more important during the pandemic, but a sense of shame still lingers around it. Even TV scholars still use the term “guilty pleasures” to describe their enjoyment of reality TV or series which attract some of the biggest viewing audiences, such as I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Voice or Dancing With the Stars.

Some even call comforting, escapist dramas like Death in Paradise or Bridgerton their “guilty pleasures”. Such television still attracts the same negative labels (“unchallenging”, “low brow”) that were given to its antecedents in the 1950s.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Draconian new legislation forces three journalists to register as “foreign agents”
~ Sri Lanka: tamil reporter held on absurd terrorism charge
~ Oxford scientists: how we developed our COVID-19 vaccine in record time
~ Wormholes may be lurking in the universe – and new studies are proposing ways of finding them
~ James Joyce's Ulysses is an anti-stream of consciousness novel
~ How to avoid scams when buying a pet online
~ BBC's lockdown educational programming is way better than the dull fare of yesteryear
~ How government spending goes to certain voters – and shapes inequality
~ What is a protein? A biologist explains
~ Bahrain: No Improvement in Rights Record
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter