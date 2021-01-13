Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: No End to Escalating Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Egyptian security forces cordon off roads during curfew hours as prevention measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, March 29, 2020. © AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities intensified their repression of peaceful government critics and ordinary people during 2020, virtually obliterating any space for peaceful assembly, association or expression, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021. The parliament approved President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s extension of a nationwide state of emergency for the fourth year…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Draconian new legislation forces three journalists to register as “foreign agents”
~ Sri Lanka: tamil reporter held on absurd terrorism charge
~ Oxford scientists: how we developed our COVID-19 vaccine in record time
~ Wormholes may be lurking in the universe – and new studies are proposing ways of finding them
~ James Joyce's Ulysses is an anti-stream of consciousness novel
~ How to avoid scams when buying a pet online
~ BBC's lockdown educational programming is way better than the dull fare of yesteryear
~ This is why you can't stop watching 'bad' TV
~ How government spending goes to certain voters – and shapes inequality
~ What is a protein? A biologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter