Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Sharp Decline in Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Lebanese people release balloons bearing the names of the victims of the 4 August Beirut seaport blast to mark the two-month anniversary of the explosion that killed 200 people and injured more than 6,500 others. © 2020 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar (Beirut) – The Lebanese authorities’ corruption and failure to address the massive political and economic crises the country is facing have resulted in the country’s most drastic deterioration of rights in decades, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021 The unprecedented economic crisis, compounded by the Covid-19…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Draconian new legislation forces three journalists to register as “foreign agents”
~ Sri Lanka: tamil reporter held on absurd terrorism charge
~ Oxford scientists: how we developed our COVID-19 vaccine in record time
~ Wormholes may be lurking in the universe – and new studies are proposing ways of finding them
~ James Joyce's Ulysses is an anti-stream of consciousness novel
~ How to avoid scams when buying a pet online
~ BBC's lockdown educational programming is way better than the dull fare of yesteryear
~ This is why you can't stop watching 'bad' TV
~ How government spending goes to certain voters – and shapes inequality
~ What is a protein? A biologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter