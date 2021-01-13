Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Central Asia: Pandemic Response Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uzbek students take open-air entrance exams in Tashkent on September 2, 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. © 2020 Yuri KORSUNTSEV/AFP/Getty Images (Berlin) – Government responses to the acute human rights challenges posed by Covid-19 across Central Asia negatively affected right to health, media freedoms, and access to justice, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021. Central Asian governments used the pandemic restrictions to target journalists, healthcare providers, and activists. The governments’ failure to take more robust action…


