Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Unprecedented Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators carry a huge historical flag of Belarus as thousands gather for a protest at the Independence square in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 23, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky (Berlin) – Belarusian authorities unleashed a widespread, brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters and their supporters in the wake of the August 9, 2020 presidential election, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021. An unprecedented wave of mass, largely peaceful protests swept Belarus after authorities claimed that Aliaksandr Lukashenka, president since 1994, had been…


© Human Rights Watch -


