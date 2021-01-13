Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: No Light at the End of the Tunnel

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police officer pats down a protester detained during a rally calling for the results of a referendum on Constitutional amendments to be cancelled in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin (Moscow) – The Covid-19 pandemic challenged Russia’s healthcare system and provided a pretext for Russian authorities to further encroach on fundamental rights, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2021. Russia passed controversial constitutional amendments, including allowing President Vladimir Putin to run again for two more six-year…


© Human Rights Watch -


